LuaLua signs a new contract with Luton

Attacker Kazenga LuaLua has done a u-turn and agreed to rejoin the Hatters for the 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old had initially rejected the offer a new deal at Kenilworth Road earlier this month, but has now put pen to paper and travelled out to Portugal with the rest of the first team squad.

LuaLua, who has played for Newcastle United, Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion to name just three clubs, had been signed by former boss Nathan Jones last season.

However, it was when Mick Harford took over that he flourished, with a number of fine performances, ending with three goals in 28 appearances as Town won the League One title.

LuaLua becomes the sixth new arrival this summer, following Simon Sluga, Callum McManaman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Martin Cranie and Brendan Galloway in signing for new boss Graeme Jones.