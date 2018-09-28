LuaLua tipped to be a crowd-pleaser at Luton

New signing Kazenga LuaLua has been tipped to become a real crowd-pleaser at Kenilworth Road by boss Nathan Jones.

The 27-year-old agreed a deal until the end of the season with the Hatters on Wednesday afternoon and after seeing him at close quarters when at Brighton, Jones believes the Luton fans will thoroughly enjoying watching the former Newcastle attacker.

He said: “He’s something different we haven’t got that at the club.

“I think our fans like attacking players and like attacking footballers and we’ve given them that, but he’ll give us a different dimension.

“He is a one off as there’s not many like him. His potency that he has and we’ve not really had one of those for a little while in terms of that type.

“So I hope he is, but I hope he does enough, that he is not just pleasing the fans, but pleasing me and my staff and everyone at the club.”

With LuaLua playing the majority of his career on the wing, on whereabouts he will feature for Town, Jones continued: “He can play anywhere in an attacking area really.

“He’s an unpredictable, quick, powerful, attacking player, predominantly he’s played most of his football wide, but he can play central and I’m satisfied enough that we’ll be able to utilise him in how we play.

“The last time he played in League One, he got promoted from it, so that’s a good thing.

"He was at Brighton, they paid a lot of money to Newcastle for him at the time and he was a revelation.

"He played central with Gus (Poyet) in a very good Brighton side and I felt Gus got the best out of him, from those times that I’ve been working with him.

"Our time was curtailed really because I came here, so I wasn’t able to work as fluently as I would have liked with him, but he’s a real potent player and gives us a different dimension.”

When asked if he was expecting LuaLua to increase the Hatters' firepower, with Town netting 10 goals in nine league games this season, or provide the assists for his team-mates, Jones said: “I’m hoping both.

“That’s why he’s been brought here, as he's an attacking talent with that potency.

“He can play in a wide area or central and we’ve got to add a little bit of structure to him in terms of how we want him to play, but he’s an attacking player, he has scored goals, he has assists, he creates a lot, now what we’ve got to do is make sure we add that little bit of control.

"Because he’s a bit like Pelly (Mpanzu) in terms of instinct, impulse, real power and potency, so we just add that bit of control to him and that’s why he’s here.