LuaLua wants to continue his 'good thing' with Hatters

Winger Kazenga LuaLua wants to carry on the fine start he made to life at Kenilworth Road after rejoining the Hatters this afternoon.

It had looked like the attacker would be plying his trade elsewhere this season, rejecting an earlier offer from Luton.

However, after making a u-turn on his decision, LuaLua is now back with the club as he has put pen to paper, becoming manager Graeme Jones' sixth addition of the summer.

LuaLua, who scored three times in 28 appearances, including a last-minute leveller in the 2-2 draw with Walsall in December, said: “Obviously it’s great to be back.

"I really enjoyed my time here last season, so I think it was the right decision for me to carry on with Luton.

“I have got a good thing going at the club, when I broke into the team properly in January I really started to enjoy myself here.

"It was unbelievable the way we finished the season.

"The supporters have made me feel welcome since the moment I arrived here.

"When they get behind you, like they did since I have arrived, it gives you a massive buzz.

"It’s a really nice feeling. It was a really special season.

"I think they liked the way I play, they got behind me and I really appreciated it. I hope it continues this season."

LuaLua knows it will be different ball game in the second tier of English football though, with Luton having won the League One title last term.

He added: "I have played in the Championship for the last six, seven years, it’s a very tough league.

"To be back in the Championship is excellent for the club, but it’s a real challenge for everyone.

"It’s a very, very hard league, it’s aggressive, you don’t get time in the box, but it’s just as hard for the team you are playing against, so it’s a challenge we are looking forward to.

"The aim this season is for everyone to enjoy it.

"For a lot of the boys it’s the first season in the Championship, so we need to enjoy it, it’s not an easy league, but it’s not easy for any team.”