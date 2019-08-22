LuaLua won't be rushed by Hatters

Hatters attacker Kazenga LuaLua won’t by any means be rushed in his bid to get back to full fitness this season.

The 28-year-old only signed for Town permanently once more in late July, after initially turning down the club’s offer, meaning he missed a large chunk of pre-season.

He played 45 minutes in the 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup last week, before getting a second half outing during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

LuaLua then started Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, playing 70 minutes, before being replaced by Izzy Brown.

Town boss Graeme Jones said: “Kaz did well but he still can’t complete 90 minutes.

“We’re still building him up because we started pre-season late.

“Kaz has had two sets of 45, 40 minutes at the weekend and now 65, so it would’ve been reckless of me for that boy’s long term future, in terms of injuries.

“I didn’t want to take him off but I know there’s a fatigue period in the game and we have to protect him.

“That’s where the job is at the minute. We haven’t got the best players out on the pitch, but we’re working towards that. Again, I’ve seen evidence that we’re getting stronger.”