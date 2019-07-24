Luton add ex-Athletic Bilbao keeper to their backroom staff

Luton have announced the appointment of technical goalkeeping coach Imanol Etxeberria.

The Spaniard joins the club having previously coached at Athletic Bilbao, working his way up through the youth levels to become the goalkeeping coach for the first team, where he notably worked with now Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

During his playing career, the 46-year-old made nearly 200 La Liga appearances, turning out for the likes of Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano and Eibar.

He will work under Kevin Dearden, who has been promoted to the new position of head of goalkeeping, as they look after Harry Isted, James Shea, club record signing Simon Sluga and Marek Stech.