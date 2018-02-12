Luton almost back to full strength for Red Devils clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones expects to have an almost fully fit squad to choose from when his side entertain in-form Crawley Town tomorrow.

Strikers Danny Hylton and Elliot Lee still aren’t available with hamstring and shoulder injuries, but Scott Cuthbert, Alan McCormack and Johnny Mullins are all in consideration for the clash at Kenilworth Road.

Jones said: “The only two we’re not able really to call upon will be Lee and Hylton, but the rest are ready to go.

“We’ve got the same quota if not more available (from Saturday). We’ve had a big group training today, we’ve had numbers, so it’s only Hylton and Lee who will back, god willing, for the Cheltenham game.

“After tomorrow we should have a full quota of players back in terms of McCormack, in terms of Cuthbert, Mullins will be back, and (Dan) Potts obviously, but it’s a big game for us, a big game for Crawley, so we’re looking forward to it.”

If the trio of returning players will all be used is another matter, as when asked about skipper Cuthbert, who has been out since November 18, Jones added: “If I want to push him then I can push him, whether I will or not is another thing.

“But he’s trained with us, trained last week, trained fully yesterday and today, so we’re happy with the position we’re in.

“What we can’t do is try and rush someone stupidly and then miss them again, so we’ll make the correct decision in what we do, but it’s good to have what we have back and the competition again.”