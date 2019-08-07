Luton aren't close to doing a deal for young Spurs defender

Hatters chief Graeme Jones has confirmed the club are nowhere near completing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The 21-year-old defender has been at Spurs since 2009, playing four times for the first team in that time.

He has had successful loan spells with Sheffield United, Ipswich and Swansea though, making over 60 appearances in the Championship, earning eight international caps for the USA too.

There had been rumours linking Carter-Vickers with a move to Kenilworth Road, but speaking today, Jones said: “He’s someone I know from my time at West Brom.

“He played for Swansea, in a back three, played left hand side in a back three, played right hand side, played in the middle, he’s adaptable, can play in different positions across the back four or a back five.

“He’s somebody that I like, I don’t think we’re close to doing a deal at all with Carter.”

The Hatters had also been tipped to move for Crawley right back David Sesay by some, although on the 20-year-old, Jones added: “He’s somebody we looked at, no more than that.

“We looked at him, and he’s been a capable right back for Crawley.”