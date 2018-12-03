Luton ball number 46 for FA Cup third round draw

Luton will be ball number 46 for tonight’s FA Cup third round draw which takes place at Stamford Bridge on BBC One from 7.30pm.

The draw will be conducted by former Chelsea player-manager Ruud Gullit and ex-Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince.

Town reached this stage of the competition with a 1-0 win at Bury on Sunday and will be hoping to draw one of the Premier League big boys, after getting a trip to Newcastle United last season, putting on a fine show at St James' Park before losing 3-1.

There will be £135,500 on offer for the winners, while Luton’s victory at Gigg Lane means they have already made £90,000 for their progress so far.

Ball numbers: 1; AFC Bournemouth; 2, Arsenal; 3, Aston Villa; 4, Birmingham City; 5, Blackburn Rovers; 6, Bolton Wanderers; 7, Brentford; 8, Brighton & Hove Albion; 9, Bristol City; 10, Burnley; 11, Cardiff City; 12, Chelsea; 13, Crystal Palace; 14, Derby County; 15, Everton; 16, Fulham; 17, Huddersfield Town; 18, Hull City; 19, Ipswich Town; 20, Leeds United; 21, Leicester City; 22, Liverpool; 23, Manchester City; 24, Manchester United; 25, Middlesbrough; 26, Millwall; 27, Newcastle United; 28, Norwich City; 29, Nottingham Forest; 30, Preston North End; 31, QPR; 32, Reading; 33, Rotherham United; 34, Sheffield United; 35, Sheffield Wednesday; 36, Southampton; 37, Stoke City; 38, Swansea City; 39, Spurs; 40, Watford; 41, West Bromwich Albion; 42, West Ham United; 43, Wigan Athletic; 44, Wolves; 45, Guiseley or Fleetwood Town; 46, Luton Town; 47, Wrexham or Newport County; Tranmere Rovers or Southport; 49, Barnsley; 50, Shrewsbury Town; 51, Solihull Moors or Blackpool; 52, Grimsby Town; 53, Peterborough United or Bradford City; 54, Woking; 55, Oldham Athletic; 56, Lincoln City; 57, AFC Wimbledon; 58, Oxford United; 59, Barnet; 60, Portsmouth; 61 Walsall or Sunderland; 62, Accrington Stanley; 63, Doncaster Rovers; 64, Gillingham.