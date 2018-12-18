Luton boss apologises to keeper Shea after on-field rant

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he said sorry to goalkeeper James Shea for his on-field rant after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Coventry City.

Going into stoppage time at the Ricoh Arena, it had looked like Luton were going to finish as comfortable 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Matty Pearson and James Collins.

However, in the closing seconds, a long clearance from opposite number Lee Burge bounced over Dan Potts’ head, with Shea rushing out of his goal to try and nick the ball away from Luke Thomas.

He missed his first attempt and then rashly brought down the Sky Blues midfielder despite Luton having plenty of numbers back on the line, conceding a penalty that Jonson Clarke-Harris easily converted.

Although Luton still came away with the three points, Jones was clearly animatedly when talking to Shea before taking the acclaim of the aways fans, as speaking afterwards, he said: “I’ve had to apologise to him as I had a right go at him on the pitch because emotions are high.

“That was his best game for us, in terms of a difficult afternoon with the wind swirling, difficult for crosses, but when had to make saves, he made two real good saves.

“Thomas is really quick and he’s tested keepers in terms of his pace over the top and their starting position, so we actually worked on it yesterday.

“To then do that is doubly disappointing, but not only that, initially to come, but then to come and give the pen away is a double mistake.

"We’ve kept a lot of clean sheets. Today would have been nice as well, that’s the only sort of blot on the copybook, but we’ve earned this and we know we have.

“He’s been magnificent though, had his best game for us I think, so it didn’t cost us anything apart from a clean sheet.”

Defender Matty Pearson said on not making it four successive clean sheets: “It was the last minute, sometimes it happens and at least we limited them.

"You look at our last 10 or so games, we’re only limiting them to single goals.

“It is disappointing, but Sheasy’s made some fantastic saves and we’re working well as a team.”

Meanwhile, striker James Collins added: "Sheasy’s been brilliant for us all afternoon.

"He’s kept us in it and just the pitch played a part in it,

"He managed to bring the lad down, I'm gutted for him, but it didn’t cost us in the end."