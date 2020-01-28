Luton boss believes new signing Kioso is 'one for the future'

Hatters boss Graeme Jones believes that new arrival Peter Kioso is ‘one for the future’ after signing the defender from Hartlepool United last week.

The right back was Jones’ first addition of the transfer window, with Luton paying an undisclosed fee to the National League side for his services.

With Kioso aged just 20, and having never played in the league before, his previous experience with Dunstable Town and MK Dons’ academy, then Jones isn't anticipating rushing him into the trials and tribulations of the Championship immediately.

Speaking to the press yesterday, he said: "The process was Mick (Harford, head of recruitment) scouts, earmarking them, making us aware, then Mick’s seen them, he’s showed me Peter and I liked the look of him, so lets see if we can do something.

“That’s in with the club philosophy as well, with the long term future, young players. We’ve got a tradition and a history of that and I’m delighted with it.

“We need to marry that with players for now, but that was the process and there’s two ways of looking at everything.

"That was one for the future and I think he’ll be a really big asset for the club.

“You never know with players, the jump from League One to the Championship is massive, so you would say that it’s a big, big step.

"Individually at the minute he hasn't shown any frailties, any weaknesses, but that’s what the Championship and the Premier League does, it picks that out of you.

"So we’ll see, but so far, so good.”

However, Jones wasn't completely ruling out using Kioso in the remaining fixtures if he felt the youngster had shown he was ready, continuing: "I think Peter will dictate that.

"He’s trained really well since he’s come in, we’ve had a bit of an in-house game last Thursday, I played him left back and right back, he was competent.

"I think long term he’ll be a really, really good addition for Luton Town."

When asked just what the attributes were that stood out for Jones to make his move in the transfer market, the boss added: "He's quick, competitive, wants to defend, competent on the ball.

"James Justin could get up, but he could get back and Peter’s got those capabilities.

"Obviously he’s a young man, he hasn't played in the Championship yet, but he’s come in here and with respect to other people, he’s showed what he’s about."