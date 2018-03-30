Luton boss explains McCormack absence

Hatters chief Nathan Jones admitted that Alan McCormack was left out of the side at Colchester this afternoon so he will be available to face Mansfield at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

After a stellar display on his first start for over six months in the 2-0 win over Barnet last weekend, McCormack wasn’t named on the teamsheet for the fixture at the Weston Community Homes Stadium, which Luton went on to lose 2-1.

When asked afterwards why had he gone with Glen Rea instead at the base of the diamond, Jones said: “It’s a big thing as Macca won’t do two games in four days, so we had to choose which one that would get the most out of him.

"We chose Monday, whether that’s the right one or not, we have to wait and see.

"He’s been far more productive at home than he is away, and we knew if he did a 90 minutes today then we’d have to write him off for Monday and we decided not to do that.

"That’s not what cost us the game today though, not marking at set-plays cost us the game today."

On-loan Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes was left on the bench for the duration of the contest after playing for England U19s in the week, as Jones added: "He was on international duty, had three games away so he missed out today.

"But Flynn has done very well for us, it’s just the international one curtailed him and he’s missed the last two games because he’s been away with England."