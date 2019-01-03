Luton boss felt his side grew in stature during Tykes stalemate

Hatters chief Nathan Jones felt his witnessed his side show real signs of growth during their goalless draw against Barnsley at Kenilworth Road on New Year’s Day.

Although the visitors had the better of possession at times, Town were still a threat, with Alan McCormack, Elliot Lee and Danny Hylton all going close in what was an entertaining stalemate.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “We said before the margins are going to be so small in this game, but the rewards are massive.

“Two good sides came up against each other, played out a stalemate, it was pretty similar up there (Oakwell).

"I thought they were better than us up there, but barring some poor decisions we would have got something out of the game, if not won it.

“It’s been a real tight game, but these can do things to you, they’ve gone to Peterborough and won 4-0, beaten some real good sides and they’re a difficult team to play against.

“I think we’ve shown we’ve grown here, grown into a very good side, a tough side, a physical side that can really compete and I’m really pleased with the levels we’re showing as that was a tough game and we’ve come through it.”

Although Barnsley had the best chance of the match, when ex-Luton youngster Cauley Woodrow went clean through only to miss the target, more often than not they were restricted to efforts from range.

A satisfied Jones continued: “They had a few shots from distance, but never troubled anyone really, and that’s a credit for how we defend.

“They are aggressive and they can play little quick one twos and get through you and then get opportunities.

“They have real clear-cut opportunities against lots of sides and today they didn’t.

“Cauley’s was the one, then we’ve probably shaded the chances in the second half, but it’s a good point as it keeps the unbeaten run going here.”

Luton’s main opportunities came from set-plays, with James Justin’s deliveries causing problems throughout, although Town just couldn’t capitalise fully to really test keeper Adam Davies.

Jones said: “We had so many set-plays, as we got in so many good areas and they defend and they’re last ditch, they’re powerful, they’ve got that.

“We felt we could have had a penalty, Elliot thinks he could have to, but it’s just tough, there’s no quarter given, no margin given.

“I thought we won every second ball, maybe didn’t just land for us in the box, but it’s a fair result and I think both managers will be relatively happy.”