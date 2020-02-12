Luton boss had 'one or two problems' with Owls chief Garry Monk while at Swansea

Town manager firm friends with his opposite number though

Hatters boss Graeme Jones revealed that he and Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk came to blows at times when the pair were at Swansea City.

Luton’s chief was number two to Roberto Martinez at the Liberty Stadium between 2007-2009, with Monk the Swans’ skipper during that time.

They had plenty of success on the pitch, but off the pitch the pair had their moments according to Jones, who speaking on Tuesday, said: “Gary was our captain when we won the League One title.

“Me and him have got a brilliant relationship.

"Two men, who were always straight with each other, had one or two problems, fights in the dressing room, but we’ve remained incredibly close friends.

“He text me last night, I text him back, but Gary knows the game.

"I want to beat him, 100 per cent, but I’m looking forward to seeing him as he’s somebody that I respect.

“He was a leader in our dressing room and the whole world’s looking for leaders, nobody wants to step up to the plate, Gary did it.

“He did it at Swansea, did it at Leeds, did it at Birmingham, did it at Middlesbrough, now he's done it at Sheffield Wednesday.

"Big football clubs and he’s more than capable.”

Monk has had a mixed season since taking over at Hillsborough from Steve Bruce who joined Newcastle United in September.

He has engineered wins at Nottingham Forest and Leeds, plus defeated Brentford and also overseen a 4-1 win at Middlesbrough.

However, since Christmas, the Owls have been hammered 5-0 at home by Blackburn Rovers and are on a run of one league victory in eight attempts.

Jones continued: “That’s the Championship.

"We won two games ago and now everything's a mess and nothing’s right, so the Championship brings up strange results sometimes and tests you every week, tests your resources.

"You see strange results sometimes because teams can't rotate, they've got to play the same players, I’m sure that had a huge bearing on what happened to us at Brentford.

"Gary’s beaten Leeds 2-0, lost at home heavily and his results have been up and down.

"Everybody talks about the nature of the Championship, that’s a fair reflection of it.”

Monk was busy in the transfer window too, making a number of signings to bolster his squad, bringing on Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace), Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic) and Alessio Da Cruz (Parma), all on loan deals.

Jones said: "It’s only Connor Wickham from Premier League Crystal Palace.

"They’ve got good players, they’ve got Jacob Murphy who we had at West Brom last season, (Fernando) Forestieri, (Adam) Reach who's a proven Championship player, they brought in Josh Windass.

"They've got lots of individuals that can swing games for them, they're a well organised team, a really robust Championship team.

"He hasn't complicated things, and it will be a tough game.”

Town’s own transfer window signing Cameron Carter-Vickers had his maiden league start during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

Asked for his thought on the Spurs defender's display, Jones added ““I was really pleased with Cam, I thought he was strong, aggressive, he had that resilience that I was looking for.

"He had good positional sense on crosses, him and (Callum) Paterson are two strong boys.

"They had a real battle, but ultimately we still didn't keep a clean sheet, so I'm frustrated with that.”