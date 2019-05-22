Luton boss hopeful LuaLua will sign a new deal

Luton boss Graeme Jones is hopeful of keeping flying attacker Kazenga LuaLua at Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old is currently in discussions with the club over a new contract after being offered fresh terms at the end of the campaign.

LuaLua joined the Hatters on a deal until the end of the season back in September, but it wasn’t until Mick Harford took over from Nathan Jones in January that he really showed Town fans what he could do.

He played 28 times in total, scoring three goals, becoming a huge favourite amongst supporters and Jones now wants that relationship to carry on next season.

Speaking to the Luton News, he said: “I like his talent, I like his individual quality, I like his Championship experience, but on top of that, I’ve seen him against Burton and I like his team ethic and his hard work.

“We’re just hoping to sort a deal out and get Kazenga tied down to the club.”

LuaLua had struggled with injuries at times in his career, but made 10 league starts for Luton last term, the most for any club during his career, other than Brighton & Hove Albion, where he spent eight years in total.

His tally of 28 appearances was his highest since the 2014-15 campaign too, as Jones continued: “He’s got the quality and sometimes it takes a while until you’ve had a few injuries to find a formula that works for you.

"It looks like Kazenga found that, so fingers crossed.”

Meanwhile, Jones was also hopeful that the way Town’s fans have taken LuaLua to their hearts could be a factor in the negotiations, adding: “I know he’s popular, I love his song, I found myself singing it at Burton!

“Sometimes you don’t realise that until you leave, especially when you’re a young man.

"But I think Kazenga has enough experience to know that it doesn’t come at every club that you’re at, so I’m sure he appreciates it.”