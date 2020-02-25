Luton boss hopes Shea won't miss the rest of the season

Keeper suffers broken finger in training

Town boss Graeme Jones is hoping that goalkeeper James Shea won’t be out for the rest of the season after suffering a finger injury last week.

The 28-year-old has made 16 appearances for the Hatters this term, his last coming in the 3-1 defeat at Millwall on New Year’s Day.

He was absent from the bench for Saturday’s 3-1 reverse against Charlton Athletic, with Marek Stech named as a substitute.

When asked if Shea would miss the final two months of the campaign, Jones said: “I hope not, the international break is four weeks away, so that gives him six weeks, hopefully he’ll be back for the run-in.”

On the injury itself, Jones added: “He’s broken his finger in training.

“He’s such a great character and plays such an important role, starting or not, so he broke his finger, it’s going to have to heal on its own.

“I’ve been impressed with Marek Stech all season, so it’s an opportunity for him.

"But I think Simon Sluga grew again with his performance, that’s incredibly satisfying.”