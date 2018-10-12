Luton boss insists Pelly is on a ‘wonderful trajectory’

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has paid tribute to the form of midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu this season.

The 24-year-old has been Town’s star performer so far, producing some high class displays, as he is yet to miss a minute of league action.

They told me, ‘you’ll never get him fit,’ I’m not a believer in never, at all, so we had to take him back to basics. Nathan Jones

It’s a far cry away from what he was capable of when Jones first took over, when he struggled to play full games on a regular basis, hampered by a variety of injuries.

On his vast improvement, the Luton chief said: “His all-round midfield play is wonderful, he’s proven strength, durability, energy, defensive responsibility, his technique, he’s proving to be a wonderful player.

“He just has to keep developing and keep wanting to develop, if we can add goals to him has well, then who knows where he’ll end up.

“Since we’ve come here, his trajectory has been very good, as he couldn’t got a week without getting injured.

“We’ve built him up and he’s on a wonderful trajectory, he really is. We’re happy where he is, we’d love him to add goals to that, but that could be the next level.

“You can’t rush people and expect them to be the best player ever, we’re building him up, but he’s developing at a wonderful rate.

“He’s bought into everything we’ve done and is a massive, massive part of the environment here, both character-wise and how he does stuff.

“So if he continues on the same trajectory, I’ll be very, very happy as he would have a very good career.”