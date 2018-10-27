Luton boss: It wasn't a day for chipped penalties

Hatters boss Nathan Jones couldn’t hide his frustration with striker Danny Hylton for his failed Panenka penalty attempt during today’s 2-0 win over AFC WImbledon.

With Luton winning 1-0 in the second period, Hylton was felled in the box, before stepping up from the spot.

However, his weak chip was easily collected by keeper Joe McDonnell, ensuring the game was in the balance until Elliot Lee’s strike late on gave the visitors real breathing space.

Jones said: “It wasn’t a day for chipped penalties, I’ve just spoken to him and I’ve not had a go at him, but it’s not a day for chipped penalties today.

“Today’s a day when you wrap it in the corner and we get out of here with three points because it’s a difficult place to come, a real tough place to come.

“It wasn’t a chipped penalty kind if day, and I know he’s in good form and that’s the disappointing thing really because it keeps it on a knife-edge really.

“If i had done that, I’d have been pinned against the walls now (by his team-mates), because you would be thinking, ‘hang on, that’s not good enough, it’s not about you.’

“He’s just let us down a tiny bit, but he’s done it before and scored, and hes a big player for us.

“I just wanted him to show a little bit more of a clinical edge and professional edge.”

Lee also felt his side got Hylton out of jail slightly, adding: “That’s the risk he takes.

“It would have been nice if he’d just have finished it off for us, but if you dink it and it goes down the middle you look great, if it doesn’t you look like a fool.

“Listen we’ve got Danny out of trouble today, so we’re a team, that’s what we do.”