Luton boss knows only points matter at this stage of the season

Town chief Graeme Jones knows full well that producing good performances aren’t enough for his side as they fell to a second defeat in a week at Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Hatters' 2-1 reverse was their sixth loss on the road already this season out of eight fixtures, the other two games ending in away wins at Barnsley and Blackburn.

In their defence, Luton have played pretty well on their travels, only ever beaten by more than one goal once, at Derby County, conceding a last-minute winner earlier in the campaign when beaten at Cardiff.

However, Jones is aware that won’t be enough this season, especially as Town now find themselves 19th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

He said: “We’re just getting to the stage of the season where being positive about performances is not enough.

“I’ve said to that players, we have to take points, we have to take positive results, especially when you’re in the ascendancy.

“That was the plan, that’s why James (Collins) and Harry (Cornick) didn’t start the game, we wanted to get some momentum late in the game if we could stay in it.

“We did, and then gave a stupid set-piece goal away, which is arguably a foul in the 82nd minute of the game.

“On Wednesday night I can hear myself speaking about recovery and sometimes those fine margins cost you.

“I believe in the lads though, their characters are outstanding, and the pleasing aspect was the competitive nature of performance.

“Birmingham are competitive and the fact that we scored again, away from home, I think helps psychologically.

“We can come to places like Fulham, like Birmingham and we’re going to score goals.”

Goalscorer Harry Cornick echoed his manager’s sentiments, adding: “The bottom line at the end of the season is you look back on it and see Fulham away, Birmingham away, zero points.

“No-one’s going to look back and say ‘we played well, or we did well in this game.’

“At the end of the day it’s no points and we need to build on that.”