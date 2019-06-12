Luton boss looks to bolster his backroom staff

Luton manager Graeme Jones is looking to bolster his backroom staff at Kenilworth Road.

When previous boss Nathan Jones left for Stoke City in January, he took with him first team coach Joaquin Gomez and head of sports science Jared Roberts-Smith.

That is something Jones is ready to address in the near future though, as he said: "I’m hoping to add four others, both in coaching and scouting areas.”

Town do still currently have Steve Rutter as assistant manager, with Kevin Dearden goalkeeping coach and Mick Harford now returning to his former role as head of recruitment.