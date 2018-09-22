Luton boss rues a lack of 'killer edge' during 'outstanding' Blackpool display

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left to rue his side’s lack of a killer edge’ in front of goal as they were held to a stalemate at Blackpool this afternoon.

The Luton chief couldn’t hide his pride at was what at times a fantastic performance from the visitors, particularly in the first half, as they were easily the better side.

But Seasiders keeper Mark Howard denied Elliot Lee twice, plus Jorge Grant, while a host other opportunities went begging as Jones said: “I thought first half we were sublime at times, I thought we were outstanding, the way we moved the ball.

“Let's not forget, these are the form team in the league as well, they’re a good side, cause you problems, but I thought we were outstanding first half, we’re just that far from being an outstanding side from start to finish.

“If we’d got a little bit of cutting edge first half and got the goal, who knows what would have happened?

“Second half we were not quite as dominant, but we still had chances to have won the game.

“The first half performance was wonderful though, I was very very proud of them and we’re just missing that little bit of killer edge at times. If we get that, we’ll be some side.”

Jones was relieved with a first clean sheet of the campaign on the road though, as he added: “We defended well from back to front and then with how we moved the ball, the structure we’ve got, the interplay, just was superb, it was, I was proud of them, that’s what we work on and I was proud of them.

“Considering the level of opposition we played today with threats all over, I thought we were brilliant, I really did. We deserve far more, but if we don’t take chances and don’t have that cutting edge, we work so hard on it, then we leave ourselves open, but praise the lord today we kept a clean sheet.

“That’s two on the bounce for us, we’re doing well in that level defensively and I was just pleased with the overall performance. It’s a real shame as we deserved far, far more.”