Luton boss urges fans to 'stand firm' after early exits during QPR loss

Luton’s fans have been urged to 'stand firm' in their Championship campaign by chief Graeme Jones.

Almost 3,000 Hatters supporters were at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday to witness Town’s clash with QPR, seeing their side concede three times in quick succession to trail 3-0 down inside half an hour.

Nahki Wells’ strike with just 28 minutes on the clock was the cue for a fair few Hatters followers to head for the exits, missing a sterling comeback from their side, with Harry Cornick and James Collins on target.

Although Luton couldn’t quite force a leveller, on hearing about the supporters who had left early, Jones said: “The fans, you know my feelings about them, but I thank them again for that as that is difficult.

“So many turned out here, but they’ve got to trust us.

“If they’d have stayed in the stadium, they would have seen a turnaround, unfortunately we couldn’t quite get that last goal, but we’re in this together.

“I keep saying that, it disappoints me when I hear people leave.

"No matter what happens, we’re going to stand firm, we’re going to be honest, we’re going to face things together, as a group and the vast majority did that today.

“So the players felt it and I certainly felt it.”