Luton boss was expecting more from his substitutes during United loss

Luton boss Graeme Jones felt substitutes Callum McManaman and Kazenga LuaLua could have given him more of a boost during Town’s 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday.

The pair were introduced at a key juncture of the contest, replacing a tiring Harry Cornick and Izzy Brown with 15 minutes to go, and Hatters still on level terms at 1-1.

However, neither could really have any influence on the contest, unable to keep hold of the ball on Luton's rare breaks forwards, as Town kept giving possession back to their impressive opponents, who eventually made them pay in the final minute through Matty Pearson’s unfortunate own goal.

Jones said afterwards: “I felt like I had to make a change as Harry and Izzy were struggling physically.

“I expected to get a bit more of a kick out of Callum and Kaz, if I’m being honest with you, but the defensive shape had worked really, really well for us and I didn’t want to go away from that.

“I still feel like we gave them a soft second goal, fatigued, I don’t think there was anything really that Leeds created.

“(Patrick) Bamford’s movement’s good, we should deal with it really, front post and that’s the only disappointment.

“Overall, we competed with I repeat, the best team in the league.”

Despite the crushing disappointment of conceding so late on, Jones wasn’t about to dwell on who was at fault for the Leeds winner, preferring to look at the overall performance, which had been far, far better than what was served up against Reading last time out.

He added: “I would be a muppet if I isolated 20 seconds, or 10 seconds of a 94 minute game, I think I’d be an absolute muppet.

“The boys have given me everything, I love the boys to bits, we need to be three minutes stronger and we get what we deserve from the game, minimal.

“So you’ll never get that from me with the lads.

"We just need to repeat it on Tuesday night and I think if we repeat that level against Charlton it will be enough for a result, and that’s where we are.”