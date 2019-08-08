Luton bring in Redden from Spurs as head of sports science

Luton Town have confirmed the appointment of Tottenham Hotspur's James Redden as their new head of sports science.

The 30-year-old joined the Premier League club in 2011 on an internship after gaining a first class degree in Sports Science and Maths, followed by a Masters in Exercise Physiology at Loughborough University, renowned as the finest in the country for sporting education.

Two years later, he became assistant first team sports scientist at White Hart Lane, before stepping up to the main job in 2014 and playing a major role in the north London club’s emergence as Premier League title challengers and Champions League finalists.

Redden – who earlier this year completed a PhD in Applied Physiology at the University of Bath, will head up the sports science department at Kenilworth Road, working with Elliot Plant and Luke Sanders.

Hatters chief Graeme Jones said: “James has come in after a long interview process.

“I’m delighted to have his experience on board because I think a good head of sports science, that’s what you pay for.

“James was at Tottenham for eight years, obviously he’s worked with a lot of managers during that time, so we’ll be able to pick little bits from him.

“He’s an experienced guy. The sports scientists have really got to try and work in hindsight. They’ve got to try and see things before they happen.

“You have to have experience in order to do that, so that’s what we’ve recruited.

“But I must say that Elliot (Plant) and Luke (Sanders), who I’ve done a whole pre-season with, worked the last six weeks together, again, touch wood, no injuries, but our boys are physically fit, which is the challenge, they’ve been magnificent.

“James will come in and line manage them, but I think we are very fortunate to have three very capable professionals at the football club.”

Jones did have a little inside knowledge on Redden ahead of the appointment, saying: “He impressed me in the interview, but also Richard Evans, who I worked closely with for 11 years at Swansea, Wigan, Everton and Belgium, used to deal with him over Toby Alderweireld, Moussa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen from our Belgium time, and he always spoke really well about him.

“So there was a little insight, but it was a fair process and we went for a guy who is very modern in his thinking, but also who’s got excellent experience, so we are delighted to have him on board.”

The fact that Town have been able to entice Redden away from the Premier League is another feather in their cap too and shows just what Jones is building at Luton.

He added: “We are a Championship club now as well, in a great league, so I’m sure that James was attracted to us for that, we are a club on the up.

“But it does show how far the club has come because we’ve improved our numbers in terms of quantity, but also quality with staff, and again the club have been really supportive in that area.

“We have to improve things and I think we have, not just in that area, but others as well.”