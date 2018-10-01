Luton bring in Rutter as assistant boss

Luton have confirmed that former Yeovil Town manager Steve Rutter has been named assistant to boss Nathan Jones at Kenilworth Road.

The 55-year-old played for and managed Yeovil Town in the club’s Conference days, before becoming a coach educator for the FA, where he took Town chief Jones, Mick Harford and Andy Awford through their coaching courses.

He has also been assistant and caretaker-manager at Greek Superleague club Panathinaikos, Dutch Eredivisie side Roda JC and Belgian First Division outfit KV Kortrijk, returning to Yeovil for a brief spell in 2017 to work on their academy set-up.

Speaking about his decision to appoint Rutter after previous assistant Paul Hart left to become Notts County technical director last month, Jones admitted it was as an appointment that almost took place a few years ago, saying: "We didn’t want to make a rash decision, in terms of it is such an important role anyway, but it was such an important role for me.

“Being a young manager, I want to learn and I want to make sure I’m guiding and steering the club in the right direction, so I knew it had to be a certain type for me.

“I spoke to Steve, if I couldn’t have got Harty out of Leeds, then Steve would have got the job, as it was, I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Paul and that’s why we went for him.

“Now when it came up, I immediately went to Gary and said look this is the one as Gary had done his research on him the first time, so it was an easy one.

“I left it open a little bit as I met some good people, and chatted to them about the role, but I always needed a specific one.

“I needed experience, someone who has had experience of managing because unless you’ve been in a manager role, I don’t think you can truly know what it takes to be one.

“I wanted a very good coach, Harty was a good coach, he didn’t do a lot in terms of coaching wise as he wasn’t on the grass as much, but he’s an excellent coach and so is Steve.

"From his FA background, he’s a fantastic coach and then a real good football person, who knows our environment, knows me and it’s someone I can trust.

"He is very good, very experienced and that will lighten the load for myself and Joaquin (Gomez) and people like that as Joaquin works tirelessly in terms of the hours he does.

"He wants to coach, but it’ll take the load of myself and Joaquin in and out of the office, so it’s a very, very good appointment.

"It’s one I thought long and hard about, but one that if I’m honest, with the calibre and that I know him, it was an easy decision."

Rutter, who started work at The Brache today, and will be alongside Jones in the dugout at Oxford United tomorrow, was thrilled how his first day at the club had gone, adding: "It’s funny as I actually feel quite relaxed.

"Usually your first day in a new job, you’re meeting so many new people, you're doing so many different things, you’re getting the kit, learning the security code to get into the training ground, all of those sorts of things, where the toilets are, but actually I feel very relaxed about it.

"So it is a very open and warming place and that’s one thing you feel.

"When I’m out on the pitch, people are just walking past and nodding, maybe a little comment or joke, it’s been really good.

"So for the first day, sun shining, I couldn't really ask for a lot more."