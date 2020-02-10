Luton CEO hoping to 'accelerate' Power Court and Newlands Park plans

Sweet gives an update on new stadium and mixed use scheme developments

Town chief executive Gary Sweet is hoping to 'accelerate' the club's plans for a new stadium at Power Court and mixed use scheme at Newlands Park after being given the green light to begin building on both sites last month.

With the Mall owners, Capital & Regional, opting against an appeal after its bid for a Judicial Review into planning permission for Newlands Park was rejected, it meant Luton could finally start pushing ahead with both developments.

Giving an update in his programme notes ahead of Saturday's clash with Cardiff City, Sweet said: "A majority of my time will now be spent with Michael (Moran, chief operating officer, 2020 Developments) to accelerate our plans for Power Court and Newlands Park.

"Since finally securing an uncontested planning consent the hard work now begins as we tweak designs and solve the Rubik’s Cube engineering conundrums of rivers, power substations and other technical matters.

"Our next objective is to isolate one or two areas of Power Court which can attract external investment to start building while we deal with the wider infrastructure issues."