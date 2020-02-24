Luton chief calls for VAR to be used in the Championship

Town manager wants video technology introduced

Hatters boss Graeme Jones has called for VAR to be introduced into the Championship after his side were robbed of a second goal during their 3-1 defeat at Charlton on Saturday.

Early in the second half and with the scores level at 1-1, James Collins thought he had put Town 2-1 ahead after sliding in Harry Cornick’s cross-shot.

However, the linesman flagged to disallow his 11th goal of the season, with replays showing afterwards that Luton’s leading marksman was in fact onside.

The Addicks went on to net two more goals of their own to seal a valuable three points, as when asked afterwards if he felt video technology should come into play in the second tier of English football; Jones said: “It’s a big boys league now the Championship, massive, massive money at stake, and certainly on today’s reflection, I would be definitely pro VAR, as all you want to get is the right answer.

“We’re all left here feeling a little bit scabby in terms of huge moment not going our way.

“So was it a fair result? You can never judge that, lets see what would have happened at 2-1, and that's the disappointment.”