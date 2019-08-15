Luton chief can't wait to work with deadline day additions

Town chief Graeme Jones is looking forward to integrating his three deadline day additions into the squad at Kenilworth Road.

The Luton boss signed Izzy Brown, James Bree and Luke Bolton on season-long deals from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City respectively, just before the transfer window closed.

Bree made his debut during the 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday, while all three started Tuesday night's 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.

Jones said: “I knew James Bree has played lots of football during pre-season, Izzy had played a couple of games, Luke a couple of games, so that was the reason for the selection at the weekend.

“Now we’ve had a couple of days to work with them, you understand what kind of player they are, what they can bring to the party, and I’m pleased with what I saw.

“We’re just trying to polish them up, get partnerships right in the team and in the squad, see who works best with who and we’re still in that process a little bit of finding that out.

“After the next couple of games we’ll have a clearer idea of where we are, but I’m delighted with the qualities and the equipment the three players have brought.”

Jones now can’t make any further additions until January, but he is more than happy with the options at his disposal.

He continued: I’ve really got two people for every position now.

“I said to the boys, I’m not one of these manager’s who plays paper football, he’s the best player, this is the best team, I believe in actions and putting them out on the pitch and let football make the decisions.

“That’s a process we’re in as well, a little bit with the new signings, including Kaz (LuaLua), but Kaz is just getting up to speed.

“I’ve told them, competition for places, I’ll pick the best 18 and I’ll pick the best 11, I can assure you, and it will be done in a honest manner.”

When asked about Bree, who started his career at Barnsley before moving to Villa Park in January 2017 as a 19-year-old, Jones continued: “James is a good size, a good athlete, I don’t think he’s got any mental step to take.

“He’s a young man who’s had to deal with a lot of pressure at a big football club.

“He’s great technically, he’s just been involved in a play-off winning Championship team, that’s what he brings.”

On Bolton, 19, who has come through the ranks at the Etihad, named in City’s Champions League squad at one point, although is yet to play for the first team, Jones continued: “Luke Bolton has got real pace and power.

“He played 10 games for Wycombe (on loan), is a good age, young, good mentality, seems really, really hungry to do well.

“He was highly recommended and I think Luke has got a lot to offer as well.

“He’s got explosive pace and we’ll see if we can use it in the right areas.”

Defender Matty Pearson was also left impressed by the calibre of player joining the club for the Championship campaign.

He added : “We did exactly the same towards the end of last year.

“We got bodies in, good quality players and I think we’ve done the same this year.

“We’ve got some good quality players that can all improve the squad, so I’m excited.

“We’ve got a great group and everyone is honest and down to earth, so I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”