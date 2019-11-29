Luton chief confirms Hylton might be loaned out

Luton boss Graeme Jones has confirmed he might loan out striker Danny Hylton in a bid to get him some valuable match fitness ahead of a return to Town’s Championship squad.

The 30-year-old, who has been out for over eight months with a knee injury, was filmed running again last week at the club's training ground.

Hylton’s last game came back in March against Doncaster, and after team-mate Glen Rea was sent out to Woking recently to get some much-needed game time after a similar period on the sidelines, when asked if that could be the same for Hylton, Jones said: “You would imagine so.

"Danny’s been out long term, Danny’s a fit boy, I just don’t think anything replaces being out on a pitch for 90 minutes and the amount of demands that are there from a physical point of view, a technical point of view, a tactical point of view.

"I could show you a clip from the Leeds game of Matty Pearson and James Bree, in one wave of attack, where we’ve made six or seven decisions of when to get round and cover, when to pass on, when to block, when to squeeze up, on their rotation, who’s marking who.

"So that’s the type of thing that you lose when you've been injured because nowadays, certainly with the physios we've got, and the sports scientists we've got, there's a good level of base fitness that will have been retained, it's just obviously that match fitness that you cant replicate.

"We haven't got a reserve side, so I don't know, we'll have to see how Danny is and I'll have a chat with him."