Luton chief disappointed his players didn't take their opportunity in the absence of Izzy Brown

Luton boss Graeme Jones was left disappointed that none of his players grasped their opportunity in the absence of Izzy Brown on Saturday.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder was absent from the Madejski Stadium after failing to recover from his hamstring injury picked up during the 2-1 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest the previous weekend.

Without him in the side, Town mustered a mere four attempts on goal, with Royals keeper Rafael Cabral tested just the once, that coming inside the opening 10 minutes, through Martin Cranie’s volley.

Bar one handball shout in the second period, Reading had an easy time of it as they cruised to a 3-0 victory, with Jones saying afterwards: “No Izzy Brown and no threat, that’s the truth.

“My disappointment is other people don’t take responsibility for that.

"You get an opportunity and there’s not one person who can come and see me and say 'why am I not playing against Leeds? Not one person.'

“So that’s where we are, I’ve been here before, we just need to make sure we are ready for the Leeds game.

“When you get one shot on target, it defines where you are.

“Previously we’ve always been a threat and today we weren’t.

"We’ve conceded three goals and we’re not scoring, so we need to remember what we are.”

Skipper Martin Cranie admitted Town missed their former England U20 attacker, but doesn’t want the Hatters to ever become a one-man team.

He said: “Obviously Izzy’s a massive player for us, the player who links the team up and creates the chances for us.

“Izzy was a big miss but we can’t rely heavily one one player.

"We’ve got 11 players on the pitch so everyone’s got to do their part to get a result.”

With Brown out, striker James Collins was asked to drop far deeper than he is used, spending far more time defending, even inside his own area at times, than trying to add to his five goals this term.

Jones added: “Izzy’s injured, so I can’t get him further forward and I know James will give me a massive level off the ball and that’s what he did.

“I wanted to play with two wider strikers down the side of their back three.

"There were tactical reasons and remember, players have to implement and execute your tactics.

“Today it worked for the first 15-20 minutes and then we concede three stupid goals, so individual errors and there's no way back.

"We need to understand that's where we are as a club, that's the truth.

"We need to make sure that we use all the qualities we’ve got, including getting everyone fit, ready for the Leeds game.”