Luton chief frustrated by refereeing inconsistency

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left to rue the inconsistency shown by official Carl Boyeson in his side’s 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield this afternoon.

With the visitors trailing 1-0, the official somehow didn’t give a free kick against striker Elliot Lee, who was clearly and blatantly shoved to the ground by Spireites defender Sid Nelson in his attempts to let the ball run out for a goal kick.

Moments later, Town defender James Justin was then adjudged to have tripped Zavon Hines in the area, with the home winger appearing to go over all too easily, plus replays showing the initial incident came out of the box anyway.

Jones said: “I can’t really say too much, I’m going to be in front of the FA if I say what I’d like to say.

“But there’s two decisions. One foul’s worse than the other one, the lesser one gets given and the other one doesn’t.

"It’s frustrating, really, really frustrating, I don’t understand it, but there’s a lot of things I don’t understand.

“I can’t categorically say that it isn’t a pen though. There’s a little bit of contact and a hand on the back, but it was far less than the contact in front of the press box here with Sid Nelson minutes before.

"So how he gives one and doesn’t give the other, we’re disappointed with that.

"But the penalty’s killed it because it’s a bad decision, and not from the referee.

"I think JJ’s too wide and lets a player get in behind him which he shouldn’t do and then that puts the game to bed."

However, Jones was rightly also quick to admit that the decision wasn’t the main reason why his side lost, adding: “That maybe the game changer, but I don’t think we actually looked like scoring today.

"We had a few powder puff shots, when we did have any kind of play, we didn’t really test the keeper enough and it wasn’t until Jordan Cook came on that he actually did anything of any note.

“They were nowhere near it today and I’m very sceptical to always say, 'well we weren’t good.'

"Chesterfield were better than us first half, but we were nowhere near the levels that we can attain, and that’s the real frustrating thing for us.”