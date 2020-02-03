Luton chief frustrated to gift Baggies their first goal in latest away defeat

Town boss annoyed by his side's defending at the Hawthorns

Hatters boss Graeme Jones was disappointed with the manner in which his side gave promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion a headstart during their 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

With the game approaching 15 minutes on the clock, Town appeared to have settled into the contest at the Hawthorns, before James Bree's attempted dink forward was cut out.

The ball was nodded on for Callum Robinson to race away on the left, with the on-loan Sheffield United attacker's cross deflected into his own net by Donervon Daniels, against the club he started his career.

Jones said: "It’s a long ball from them, James Bree tries to help it over the wide man’s head, loses it, a cross in the box, it’s an own goal and you’re on the back foot.

"All we spoke about was the first half an hour of the game, managing it, so we gave them that.

"The result says 2-0, but we gave them that start, which psychologically it’s an uphill climb from that point on, as you don’t want to do that in any level in any game."

The Baggies second goal could have been avoided too, with full back Dan Potts out-jumped by centre half Semi Ajayi, who powered home his header from Matty Phillips' right wing delivery.

Jones added: “Second phase at any level is very difficult to deal with.

"Kaz (Kazenga LuaLua) has done everything to slow the cross down, so we should be able to be marking in the box, that’s my disappointment.

"He gets half a yard on one of our players, who it was his job to mark him from the first phase.

"Matty can cross a ball as good as anybody and next thing you know you’re 2-0 down and then it is an uphill climb."