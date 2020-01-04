Luton chief frustrated with fourth official during Cherries defeat

Town boss Graeme Jones was frustrated with fourth official Andy Woolmer after he didn't allow the Hatters to make two substitutions at a crucial stage of the 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Bournemouth this afternoon.

With the Hatters trailing 1-0 on 66 minutes, Town had both Luke Bolton and Luke Berry stripped and ready to come on, with the Cherries also having England striker Callum Wilson ready for action.

Home boss Eddie Howe sent Wilson on, and he went on to drill home with his first touch after a mistake by Alan Sheehan, with Jones still waiting patiently to introduce his duo.

He eventually did moments after the strike, with George Moncur and Jacob Butterfield replaced, as the Luton chief said afterwards: "That was the plan, I don’t know what we’ve done.

"We’ve lost Kazenga (LuaLua) in the warm up, we tried to bring Luke Bolton on at 2-1 on New Year’s Day, they score again, it’s been really frustrating.

"We wanted to get the players on the pitch, the fourth official for some reason didn't allow that to take place.

"I could see energy levels dropping, they go 2-0 up and it’s game over."