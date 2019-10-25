Luton chief hits out at fixture schedule ahead of Blues trip

Luton boss Graeme Jones has hit out at the fixture scheduling ahead of Town’s trip to Birmingham City tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters make the trip to St Andrews just two days after facing Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night, while the hosts had an extra 24 hours to recover, having beating Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

Jones couldn’t hide his frustration that Luton are on the road again as well, as he said: “There’s only us and Charlton who are going to play two away games on the trot, in 60 hours, when the opposition’s played on a Tuesday night.

“So little Luton and little Charlton aren’t getting treated very fairly.

“But we’ll recover and we’ll be competitive, I can assure you and we’ll be going there to win.”

When asked whether the fact that the short turnaround would lead to a change in his playing personnel, Jones added: “No, I need to assess physical stats, I need to assess the tactical aspect of Birmingham.

“I know Birmingham, they play 4-4-2, but not in detail, that starts now.”