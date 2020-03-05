Luton chief hopes Brown benefited from his hour against Stoke

Midfielder returned from his sickbed to face the Potters

Luton chief Graeme Jones hopes on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown will have benefited from his hour on the pitch during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

The 23-year-old missed the previous weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Charlton, plus Town’s 2-1 win against Brentford on Tuesday night after suffering a virus and a bout of tonsillitis.

However, he was back in from the start for the clash with the Potters, although didn’t look anywhere near his best before going off for George Moncur.

Jones hopes that getting back out there will have given Brown the boost needed for Town's final 10 games of the season, as he said: “Yes, I think so, but he was depleted really going into the game.

“You’re just hoping with his quality, he’ll give you four or five moments in the game that’s decisive.

“It was unfair on him really because he wasn’t fit, but needs must at times.

“I think the hour will help, he’s had one or two good training sessions this week, so we’re looking to get some adaptation into him and improving him physically.

"Because he's lost weight and he's obviously lost minutes out on the training pitch, so we’re trying to replace that.”

Brown’s inclusion for the injured Luke Berry was the only change made by Jones for the last of Town’s three games in seven days.

He wants more choice when Luton have a similar period of fixtures following next weekend’s home clash with Preston, as they go to Swansea City and then Leeds United.

He added: “We rotated one position on Saturday and Izzy had been lying in his bed for seven days.

“We lost Luke late, so we didn't have the luxury we had in the last three game week.

“There's a lot of points at stake with three games in seven days and we need to make sure in the next one that we have got that luxury, as I think it does make a difference.

“But overall if you look at the two home games, we played Brentford who are third or fourth in the league and played Stoke and we got four points, so it wasn't a bad tally.”