Luton chief Jones felt Bree was tripped in build-up to Swansea's winner

Hatters boss Graeme Jones felt that his side should been awarded a foul for a trip on defender James Bree in the build-up to Swansea City's winner this afternoon.

With eight minutes to go, Swans striker Andre Ayew escaped the attentions of Hatters' on-loan Ipswich Town full back, who was left lying on the turf, to chest home Jay Fulton's deflected cross from a matter of inches.

However, Jones pointed to an incident moments before the goal and a missed chance for Town shortly prior to the winner as the two major moments in the contest, saying: "The big moment is Harry (Cornick) going round the keeper, the ball comes back to George (Moncur), the keeper’s out of his goal, that was the moment we could have won the game.

“The goal comes when Ryan Tunnicliffe doesn’t stop the cross, it spoons in the air, James Bree gets tripped, I don’t know if you’ve seen it back, he gets tripped I think accidentally, but Ayew runs across him and he’s on the floor.

“He should be marking him, obviously it’s not James’ fault, Ayew was there to head the ball in the back of the net, and we’re just getting hurt.

“We’ve done very, very little wrong today and the boys have given absolutely everything and we got beat 1-0.

“I feel sorry for the lads today as we couldn’t have given any more."

Jones was also keen to point out the difference in quality between the two teams, as Swans lined up with big money additions Ayew, Bersant Celina and Borja Baston in attack.

"He added: "We’re just a little bit short at the moment and again we have to mention it, I think we need to understand, Swansea’s front three was 40 million pounds, so this is what we’re up against it.

“We got beat by one goal, a fortunate trip.

"I’ve told the boys nobody is going to help us, nobody is going to feel sorry for us, we need to dust ourselves down and the only measurement is giving everything we’ve got.

“Ayew's 20 million pounds and he's their top goalscorer.

"If you attack too much on the counter attack, he'll just stay up the pitch a little bit and you'll get done in transition.

"So you have to measure how potent he is, with your attacking play and try and do it in a different way.

"Celina on the opposite side, you've seen his quality the whole game, we've got a 20-year-old boy playing against him, who did absolutely fine, James Bree was excellent.

"We're talking about two key moments again.

"One which doesn't go in the back of the net for us and one that does.

"So I find that difficult to take for everybody at the club as my job is to get every area of the football club giving everything they've got, and we are."