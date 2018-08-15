Luton chief labels Berry’s recover as ‘miraculous’

Luton midfielder Luke Berry’s comeback to make a first appearance of the season at West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup last night has been described as ‘miraculous’ by boss Nathan Jones.

The 26-year-old suffered an absolutely horrendous dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula injury against Colchester in March of last season.

He’s a warrior really and the attitude he’s shown, getting back to the level he’s shown has been superb. Nathan Jones

It had looked like he would be out for a lengthy period, but within 137 days, Berry was not only back in the squad, but came on for the final five minutes at the Hawthorns to a rousing ovation from the visiting supporters.

Jones said: “He’s three months ahead of schedule, so that’s miraculous.

“We’ve got be careful with him, but we felt this was the right time to bring him back and delighted for him.

“He’s still a little way off starting for us in league games, so we can’t rush him too much as he needs minutes and time.

“The medical staff take a lot of credit for it, but the kid’s a warrior.

“That’s why we love him here, because he shows that desire to work hard every day

“He has a great attitude, he’s positive in everything he does, he’s fantastic and we’re delighted he’s ours.

“It was unlucky what happened to him, we’re gutted about that, but he just shows what can he achieved when you’re a top professional.”

When asked whether it was always in his mind to bring Berry on in the latter stages of the 1-0 defeat, Jones continued: “We’re not a charity, he’s earned his way and if it was right to bring him on, it was right to bring him.

“Both Glen (Rea) and Pelly (Mpanzu) were fatiguing late on and we’ve got another game on the weekend, so it was important that none of them picked up an injury.

“It was right to bring Bezza on, he’s had a few touches, he got involved in the game.

“He’s lacking real match sharpness as he’s been out since literally March.

“He’s not played a minute of football since March, but his desire, he wanted to and I’m delighted we could get him back involved.”