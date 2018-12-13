Luton chief lays down the challenge to any interested parties during transfer window

Luton boss Nathan Jones has challenged any club to demonstrate they can provide a better project for his in-demand players if they wish to sign them during the upcoming transfer window.

With doors opening for business on January 1, then the Hatters, who are second in League One and playing some wonderful football, can expect plenty of speculation and potential bids for members of their much coveted squad from teams currently higher up the footballing echelon.

However, Jones had a note of caution for any of those sides who might think they can prise an individual away from Kenilworth Road, saying: “Anyone we get tested with is going to have to have, one, a lot of money, two, have a wonderful project, because I think we have a group of players here that believe in what we do.

"So they’re going to have to have a lot of money, have a better project than what we’ve got and a way that they can develop our players better than we can, and I challenge anyone to put themselves up for that.”

Writing in his programme notes at the weekend, Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet stated he was expecting a ‘testing’ January window and it could be one that 'may define our season.'

However, Jones was quite relaxed heading into the turn of the year, as he reaffirmed his desire to bring players in rather than lose anyone, adding: "I think it’s a testing January is what he meant, certain things with the transfer window and so on.

“Of course we’re in a wonderful place, the squad’s in a wonderful place, players are developing at such a rate that there’s going to be interest.

“But we’ve got interest in other people as well, so it’s going to be interesting for that reason, not only for losing but people we add, because anyone we add is going to have to be some player and some character and some athlete.

"So it’s going to be interesting that way and the obviously with the stadium, a few decisions in the middle of the month and the end of the month are going to be key.

“I think in context that’s what he meant in terms of the transfer window as it’s going to be a very interesting January within the transfer window.”