Luton chief left satisfied by 'deserved' point at Latics

Town manager thrilled with his side's off the ball work at the DW Stadium

Hatters boss Graeme Jones declared himself satisfied after his side extended their undefeated run to three games with a goalless draw at Wigan Athletic yesterday.

In a match of precious few chances, the Hatters only shot on target coming via a tame Glen Rea effort, the visitors were indebted to a superb Simon Sluga save in stoppage time to emerge with a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the game, Jones said: "It was a deserved point, I'm really satisfied.

"Doing the analysis coming into the game, I watched Wigan three times, and they were so impressive at West Brom (1-0 win).

"They've got an unusual style, he’s (Latics boss Paul Cook) got the right players, playing in the right positions and they’ve been unstoppable in their last eight games.

"Tactically we got it so right off the ball today and denied them as they are a very effective football team, so I'm really satisfied with the performance.

“We had two or three chances at the end too, with Harry (Cornick), which on another day he would have scored."

The Hatters barely featured as an attacking threat in the opening 45 minutes, but did improve somewhat after the break, with Rea's effort, plus a number of half chances for Cornick, the forward seeing one shot blocked away.

Jones continued: "I think the character got us through the first 15 minutes of the game, then we got a real understanding of Wigan off the ball and we’ve worked with three sessions on that, that’s how unconventional they are, how difficult they are to play against.

"Once it settled down we were fine, strong in the game, a strong performance.

"I asked them to better on the ball, I was disappointed with that first half, and believe we can win.

"I think we came out second half and showed that, Harry dipped a little bit physically, but Izzy Brown did fantastic to last the full game."

With Stoke hammering Hull City 5-1 and Charlton going down 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough, it meant that the although the Hatters moved up a place, they dropped a further point from safety, now trailing Hull by six.

However, Jones added: "Results are great today, but it’s about us.

"When you see a performance like that you know you’re going to get football results, I’ve got no doubt.

"So I’m just looking forward to the next three games."