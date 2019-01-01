Luton chief looking to do his transfer business early

Luton boss Nathan Jones is looking to do his transfer business early this month.

The Hatters chief confirmed he is hoping to strengthen his squad ahead with the window now open, and wants to have his deals done and dusted well before the deadline closes.

Jones also admitted he may have to look at another defensive midfield player with new that Glen Rea is likely to be out until the end of the season now, as he said: "We’re always looking to strengthen the squad and we’ve got targets who we want to do, and we’re hoping we can strengthen.

"We're speaking to people right now and we’re hoping to do things early so we get them in the building right away.

"It might have changed things slightly because of Glen's injury. We weren't at all looking in that position as with Glen and having Macca (Alan McCormack) and even Pelly (Mpanzu) who can do it, there was no necessity to do it.

"There might be a little more now, but anyone we bring in has to significantly improve the squad, because otherwise there's no point as we don't need numbers, what we need is more quality to give us that stability to go on and try and do something.

“We'd like to do things as soon as possible, but there s lot of factors that dictate that. Can we? Can we not?

"Time's against us, but what we want to do is make sure we get the right one at the right time and then integrate in the right manner, because if we do that, then long term it will be the right things to do."

On whether Town's incomings will be loans or permanent additions, Jones continued: "There's a bit of both.

"We don't like loans, but if we can get something we think is significantly above the level that will give us that real added quality, then we'll do it,

"But any permanents we bring in have got to be ones that we can trust that we think are as good if not better, or give us something different to what we’ve got, and at times that's difficult,"

Meanwhile, when asked about any of his potentially in-demand squad leaving during this month, a defiant Jones added: "It will take a hell of a lot of money to get anyone out of this football club.

"We’re in a wonderful place, we have a strong board, we're not a selling club. Yes, we’re waiting on a decision on something that will kick us on to the next level (new stadium), but we have a wonderful group, a group that want to be here, that keep learning, that believe in something, that strive to do something.

"So anyone that wants to come in, they'd better have a big fat cheque book."