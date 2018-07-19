Luton chief may still strengthen before window shuts

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hasn’t ruled out adding to his squad before the transfer window shuts in under a month’s time.

With the Premier League voting to bring the deadline forward to August 9, rather than August 31 this season, then Jones still has a few weeks in which to make new additions.

He has already brought in Andrew Shinnie, Matty Pearson and Sonny Bradley on permanent deals, plus added Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant for the season too.

When asked if he was still looking to strengthen ahead of Town’s League One campaign, Jones said: “We know it’s going to be a long couple of weeks as a few things could happen.

“We’ve always looked to improve and if we can improve the squad slightly then we will, but we’ve got a few weeks to do that.”

Jones is also remaining hopeful that he won’t lose any players either, with time starting to run out to acquire replacements.

He added: “There might be one or two leaving in terms of loans or getting things for them, but hopefully we can keep the squad together.

"As I’m very happy with the squad and then we can go from there.”