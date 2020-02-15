Luton chief not frightened to change a winning team for Boro trip

Hatters chief could switch things around after midweek clash

Hatters boss Graeme Jones won’t be frightened to change a winning team when his side head to Middlesbrough this afternoon for their third fixture in seven days.

Back in November, Jones picked the same team over the same period, as Luton lost 2-1 to Leeds, beat Charlton 2-1, before getting hammered 7-0 at Brentford in their final encounter.

Town only made one change from Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Cardiff against Sheffield Wednesday on Wedneday night, Sonny Bradley replacing Cameron Carter-Vickers, so with that in mind, Jones said: “I'll have to assess the group, see where they are mentally and physically.

“I’ll get the data and I’m not frightened to make decisions in the best interests.

“We all know the Championship now, we’ve got a group of players who are experienced in the Championship now, they're not inexperienced players.

“We know what’s coming on Saturday, we know the turnaround, we didn't know this six months ago.

“But I can assure you whatever decisions I make will be in the best interests of the football club.”

Town are taking the different step of travelling to North Yorkshire by train to avoid having a lengthy coach journey in their legs after their midweek exploits.

Jones continued: “The club have gone the extra mile and got us the train up there, so we’re going to get there quickly, which is good, it will help the boys in terms of recovery.

"We’re a long, long away from Middlesbrough optimism on the opening day, there's a reality now of this league and what it brings.

"Nothing will be easy, but I prefer where we are now, we’re experienced and we know what it's like to go to a big stadium.

"We know what Middlesbrough are like, we know what the Championship’s about, so I'm looking forward to it.”

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate strengthened his side, still not out of the relegation battle themselves, during the January transfer window, with one of the eye-catching additions being former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison.

On potentially going up against the former England youth international, Jones said: “He's a talented player, I certainly wouldn't rule anything out that Ravel's got, as I used to see him for Manchester United.

"He's got real quality, there's quality all over the Championship and we've got is as well, we need to remember that.”

When asked if today was the day Town ended their 12-game losing streak away from Kenilworth Road, Jones added: “I don't know, I haven't got a crystal ball.

"What I do know is the performances have been consistent and the players have got great attitudes and great desire to go and do it.

"It will come from them, it will always come from the payer, but I see a team who's performing and learning and that gives me great pleasure.”