Luton chief on why he made so many changes over the Christmas period

Hatters boss Graeme Jones has responded to critics of his decision to make so many changes over the recent Christmas period.

The Luton chief has made a host of alterations to his starting 11 during the last five matches, including swapping nine players for the FA Cup third round defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.

It led to a run of just one draw and four defeats in total, as Town dropped to the bottom of the Championship, but on why he opted to do so, Jones said: “I would say that it was five games in 14 days, it’s impossible to repeat the same level.

"I would say that I had a three game week where I kept the same team against Leeds, Charlton and Brentford and we all know the outcome of the final fixture of that week.

"I would say the three game weeks, if I look at the evidence, we have struggled to handle.

"We’ve lost most points in those weeks, but when the games are once a week and we prepare well for them and the boys are fresh going into them, we're always competitive.

"I can’t think of one where we haven’t been, and if you talk about the robustness of the Championship and the saturation and people say it’s the most competitive league in the world, it is that because of the testing three games in seven days.

"So that’s been difficult. I’ve had to refresh it at times, I’ve not wanted to, that’s why I made such a stance on sticking with the same team and the same tactics in that week.

"But the findings sadly were that over three games in seven days, we did it for two, but couldn’t do it for three."