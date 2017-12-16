Luton chief ready for ‘make or break’ festive period

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is readying his squad for what he feels could be the ‘make or break’ period of the season.

Town start out at struggling Forest Green Rovers today, before entertaining mid-table Grimsby Town next weekend.

We’ll go again as it’s a big Christmas period coming up, where it can make or break a lot of teams. Nathan Jones

Luton then travel to Swindon on Boxing Day and Port Vale on Saturday, December 30, with Lincoln visiting Kenilworth Road on New Year’s Day.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Notts County, Jones said: “We’ll dust them down, it’s been a big week last week with the travelling and with the games.

“A few were carrying a bit, but we’ll go again as it’s a big Christmas period coming up, where it can make or break a lot of teams.

“We’re in good form, in good shape in terms of physicality, we’ve got people coming back with the likes of (Harry) Cornick and (James) Collins is back now too.

“We’ve said that they’re going to be tested and for us to get the results last week, we needed to use the squad, to progress in two cups and prepare well for the Notts County game.

“We didn’t win the game, but we had decent energy and prepared in the best possible way for that.

“This Christmas period is going to be no different, it’s going to come thick and fast over that period and we’re going to need everyone.”

Hatters defender Johnny Mullins confirmed there had been no lasting damage from the injury which saw him hobbling around before half time, as he said: “Shola Ameobi’s a big man, he just fell on us, nothing too bad.

“It was fine when I got in at half time, I was just eager to get back and try to secure the three points which unfortunately we couldn’t do.

“But it’s a point, we’re still unbeaten, top of the league, so we’ve got to take all the positives. We’re already looking to Forest Green now.

“It will be a difficult game and we want to go there and get another win.

“They’re going to be a difficult side, but it’s one that we’re looking forward to.”

Town head to the New Lawn still at the top of the tree after being held by their nearest rivals on Saturday.

The result saw Luton move six points clear of Exeter in fourth place, after the Grecians were beaten 3-1 at Colchester United and it’s a position Town’s players are keeping their eyes on too, as defender Jack Stacey said: “It will be great to win the league, but the main aim this season is promotion.

“So we’re always looking at the gap between fourth place and we’ve extended that by another point. Now we go to Forest Green and hope to pick up the three points.”