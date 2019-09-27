Luton chief reveals he tried to sign Blackburn star during his time with the Baggies

Luton boss Graeme Jones revealed he had tried to sign Blackburn Rovers' attacker Bradley Dack when assistant boss at West Bromwich Albion last season.

The 25-year-old has been a star since moving to Ewood Park from Gillingham for what now looks a bargain fee of £750,000 in June 2017, scoring 40 goals since joining.

He netted 18 as Rovers won the League One title in 2017-18 and then bagged the same amount for Blackburn to ensure they finished 15th in the Championship last term.

His form was enough to attract Jones during his stint as number two at the Hawthorns, although he know it’s not just Dack the Hatters need to look out, saying: “Me and Darren (Moore) at West Brom put an offer in for Dack, so we recognised his qualities.

"There’s very few with that natural ability who plays the 10 as well as he does, but it’s not just him.

"(Stewart) Downing’s got great Premier League experience, (Sam) Gallagher they signed for, I don’t know how much, they’ve got lots of threats.

"My job is to stop their threats and try to exploit their weaknesses and the process is still ongoing.”

When asked about coming up against such a prolific player in Dack, defender Matty Person said: “Every team in this league has got main threats.

"We know as a group exactly what we’ve got to do, likewise they’ll have main threats and they’ll have weakness.

"We need to work on what they’re not very good at and hopefully exploit that with or key players and hopefully get want we want, a win."

Meanwhile, Rovers have begun impressively this term, with four wins under their belt already, as Jones added: "They’re a very well-rounded team.

"They’re very good in lots of areas, but obviously we need to make sure we’re competitive, we need to make sure we’re ready for it.

"Going into the game and being well organised, giving everything you’ve got, showing your opponent no respect makes it a great leveller.

"That’s what we’ll be trying to do on Saturday."