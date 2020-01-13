Luton chief staying confident over new arrivals

Town chief Graeme Jones is remaining optimistic over his chances of bringing some fresh faces in ahead of Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Luton boss saw his side’s hopes of staying up this season take another huge blow on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Birmingham City.

It means Hatters are now four points adrift of safety, but with the January transfer window still open, and important players potentially returning to full fitness ahead of the meeting at the City Ground, Jones said: “I’m optimistic as that’s the kind of person I am.

“Next week there’s another opportunity to win three points, at the minute we’re struggling, we need some help.

“Izzy’s (Brown) close, he should train this week, Martin Cranie is close this week, it was good to get Dan (Potts) back for 45 minutes, even though he’s only trained three days.

“We needed to get him on the pitch and hopefully we’ll get some additions next week too.”