Luton chief targets first league win at home

Town boss Graeme Jones would love to see his side pick up their first league win of the season at Kenilworth Road against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Hatters have earned back-to-back victories this week, winning at Barnsley in the Championship on Saturday and then defeating Cardiff City 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

They now have a chance to register three points in front of their own fans against the second bottom Terriers, as Jones said: “We’ve beaten Ipswich in the cup and got that good feeling but I want to give them (fans) a good feeling again on Saturday.

"There is no divine right, we have to earn it like we did at Barnsley on Saturday, and Cardiff on Tuesday but I’m just looking forward to the game.

“I think back-to-back wins for any football club is healthy, it puts you in a good psychological state.

"The players have deserved it.

"It was 10 weeks ago we started, and for me to sit here and say we haven’t had an issue with the group in terms of technical, tactical, physical, mental - we’ve got better every day, every game - that really pleases me more than anything.”

After some impressive performance in their opening four matches had garnered just one point, Jones always felt that his side were on track to being able to handle life as a Championship club.

Two victories are now starting to prove that as well, but Jones isn’t getting ahead of himself against a Huddersfield side who were plying their trade in the Premier League last season.

He added: "The proof is in the pudding, so you can see that.

"If you are an experienced football man you can see indications and signs of things coming through, but in football you’re never there, because there is a new challenge every Saturday.

"Huddersfield, and the amount of money they have spent on individuals, can hurt you, so you always have to guard against that.

“We need to be competitive, like we have been in every other game and that’s where everybody’s energy and thought process is going into, to make sure that we’re competitive on Saturday against Huddersfield.

"It will test us but that’s what we wanted.

“When everybody was in League One and we wanted to get into the Championship.

"They enjoyed these moments to test ourselves against the best we can, against Huddersfield and Leicester at home in the cup and that’s what we’ve got.

"We just need to keep going as a football club, we need to keep growing on the pitch and so far that’s exactly what we’ve done."