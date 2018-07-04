Luton chief targets one more signing

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will look to bolster his side’s attacking options ahead of the League One season that starts in a month’s time.

So far during the summer, Jones has added Andrew Shinnie on a permanent basis, while strengthening his defence with the arrivals of Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson.

He will now look to increase Luton’s threats going forward, saying: “We definitely want to add one more and then it’s just whether we can improve on what we have.

“It will be an attacking option that we’re looking to bring in, as I think we have good variation everywhere.

“What we don’t need is, ‘we’re desperate for two more signings,’ no we’re not.

“We need to bring in one more, we know that, we earmarked that.

“We know the one that we want to recruit, and we’ll go down the list if not, so if we get those then brilliant.

“Later on, you never know what’s going to happen in pre-season, so if we need to take another one then we will, but they’ll have to be as good if not better than what we have in the building and sometimes that’s not easy as do.”

On his side’s business already, Jones has been more than happy, as he added: “We’re very pleased, what we earmarked was that every window, we’re tweaking things less and less and I’m so glad that we didn’t have to sign eight or nine this year.

“We’ve earmarked four, maybe five, depending on certain things and we’ve got three of those four, stroke five already.

“Without being disrespectful to anyone, we think we’ve improved the squad.

“There’s one, maybe two that are still to do, but we’re quite relaxed on that because of the strength we had already.

“We had a significantly good squad in place anyway and when signing them last year, without being presumptuous in anyway, we were earmarking those as League One players anyway, so it’s worked out that way.

“We’ve strengthened in terms of bringing in more men. We’re well covered in certain areas, we have four of the best full backs, definitely at the level we’ve just come from, but four really young sought after full backs.

“So it’s the attacking ones we’re looking at, but the ones we want to bring in have to be, we think significantly better than the ones we’ve let go and as good as if not better, than the ones we have here.”