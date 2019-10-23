Luton chief thrilled Cornick took his advice when one-on-one against Robins

Town chief Graeme Jones praised attacker Harry Cornick’s for heeding his advice when scoring during Saturday’s 3-0 win over Bristol City.

With Luton having taken the lead on 56 minutes, Cornick was sent through by Izzy Brown just after the hour mark, running clear to hammer past Robins keeper Daniel Bentley.

Harry Cornick fires past Daniel Bentley for his fourth of the season

The striker had spoken in the past about finishing not being his strongest asset, but that effort made it four goals in the Championship already this term, making him Town’s second top scorer.

Jones said: “I spoke to Harry a little bit as there was two last Thursday in training he missed one v one with the keeper.

“I said to him, ‘Harry, sometimes it’s a simple as picking a corner and hitting it as hard as you can.’

“Sometimes you’re looking for a trick or to stop, the top players will dink it and sit the keeper down, and that was a result of that, but he’s got the mentality.

“He had the same mentality against Barnsley, 'don’t hope to score, make sure you score,' and he did.

“So that’s another satisfying aspect, but that has to become permanent in Harry’s play, he’s up to four goals now, so he’s progressing nicely.”

Cornick was starting the 10th league game in a row for Town, the first time he has ever managed that since arriving at Kenilworth Road in August 2017.

Team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu believed that fact was a direct correlation to the former Bournemouth winger being a regular on the scoresheet this term.

He continued: “I think it’s just confidence in playing.

"Once you’re playing week in week out and the manager believes in you, it just makes it easier for you.

"You have the confidence that the manager believes in you to play, and once the confidence is there, it shows on the pitch.

"In training he’s a bit mad, but when it comes to the games and real matches, he’s tucking them in.

"I’ve got full faith that he can keep going and hopefully he catches Collo (James Collins) and passes him as he’s my boy.”

Meanwhile defender Martin Cranie was pleased to see the Hatters add their second goal so quickly after the first to give them a cushion.

He added: "It just settled everything down and to get it so quickly after the first gave us a bit of confidence to see the game out."