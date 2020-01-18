Luton chief urges fans to 'keep faith' ahead of Forest trip

Hatters boss Graeme Jones has urged supporters to 'keep faith' with him going into Sunday's Championship trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Town chief was booed off by a section of fans after last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road, with the hosts turning in one of their poorest performances of the season.

However, when asked for his message to the 1,500 Town followers making the trip to the City Ground tomorrow, Jones said: "Keep faith, football turns round overnight and I can assure you the staff and the players are giving everything they’ve got.

"When you give everything you’ve got you’ll get rewarded and hopefully it will come on Sunday."

Although defeat means Luton are now bottom of the pile, with the gap to safety potentially up to eight points after today's round of matches, Jones insisted he still retained full belief they can avoid relegation back to League One.

He continued: "Absolutely. If there was seven games left, there’s 21 points to play for, I’d still be believing.

"There’s 19 games left, there’s a long, long way to go, but until we start registering positive results, it will be frustrating."

Although Jones was aware of the situation at the basement, he wasn't getting preoccupied with how other teams were getting on, preferring to concentrate on the job in hand.

He added: "I don’t look at it, I know what it is, but I don’t look at it.

"We’ve got to control our own destiny by starting to pick up positive results, by starting to get everyone fit, that’s the stage of the season we are in.

"We’ve got to turn this around, and hopefully we've had a good week's work, had a good week of communication, and hopefully that will start on Sunday.

"We’ve got to start somewhere. Everyone will talk about the league and the position and the points, we’ve got to affect our own destiny and our own future with our own results.

"It has to start somewhere, the next opportunity is Nottingham Forest on Sunday, live on Sky and we’ll be ready for it."