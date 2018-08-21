Luton chief wants a first League One win

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to get their League One campaign up and running with a first win over Southend United this evening.

The Hatters approach the game still yet to taste victory this term, drawing one and losing three of their four matches so far.

We’ve got two games now where we’d like to pick up points and then we can build from that foundation. Nathan Jones

However, with the Shrimpers and then Shrewsbury Town visiting Kenilworth Road in the next five days, Jones believes it represents a real chance for Luton to start climbing the table.

He said: “We’d like to do that (win), not for any other reason than we don’t want to fall too far behind.

“We want to get off the mark, we felt we’d be off the mark by now, as it’s probably the worst run we’ve ever been in since I’ve got to the football club, so we want to halt that and get off the mark.

“We’ve had a tough start, but they’re all going to be tough games.

“We’ve got two games now where we’d like to pick up points and then we can build from that foundation.

“It’s a long way to go, we’re still not even out of August and weren’t in too dissimilar a position last year and ended up in wonderful place.

“So we’re not getting too down, we’re not getting too carried away when we played well as we did at Portsmouth, so lets see what it brings.”

Defender Sonny Bradley was keen to move on from Saturday’s defeat to Peterborough where his side fell 3-0 behind in the first half and look ahead to tonight’s clash as a great chance to put a tick in the win column.

He said: “That’s what’s on our minds now. We have to quickly forget about this, we’ll have a look at it, see where we can improve but then we need to move on to Southend and it’s a good chance for us to get three points.

“It’s by no means a cert, they’re going to be tough game. They’ll be looking at this game and probably saying if we get into them early doors, we’ll get something out of the game.

“So we have to make sure we’re solid, they’ve got good quality in their team as well, so we have to be 100 per cent on it if we want to get something out of the game.

“We’re focused on Tuesday now and want to try to rectify the performance.”

The manner in which Town finished the game on Saturday, dominating the second half and scoring through Danny Hylton, is a cause for optimism, although Jones warned: “You’ve got to look at it as, was that an excellent performance? Or did Peterborough take their foot off the gas?

“Did they run out of steam because they had put so much effort into the first half where they went three up?

“So we won’t know how good the second half performance is until we build on it.

“That was the type of performance we put in at Portsmouth, for most of the game at Sunderland, for the majority of the game at West Bromwich Albion, so we think that’s the norm.

“When you’re 3-0 down, it’s a lot easier to be brave, but we are a brave side.

“We’re putting that down to a 25 minutes, because up to 20 minutes there was no problem whatsoever, but for 25 minutes, we defended naively, which will put right.”